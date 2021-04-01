Albion Financial Group UT Trims Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Albion Financial Group UT cut its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Evergy news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,734,954.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,836.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 10,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,271.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVRG stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.27. 4,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.65. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $65.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.05%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

