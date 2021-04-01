Albion Financial Group UT Sells 3,512 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMAT. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,761,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,837,000 after purchasing an additional 78,741 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 28.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 53.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 15,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,100 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $104,496.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,692,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,995,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 22,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $1,057,052.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,028.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,816 shares of company stock worth $6,728,329 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMAT stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.27. 52 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,509. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.36. The company has a market capitalization of $990.84 million, a PE ratio of 52.45, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $37.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

LMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

