Albion Financial Group UT Purchases New Shares in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000.

SUSC stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $26.97. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,096. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.88. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $28.51.

