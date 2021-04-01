Albion Financial Group UT Purchases New Shares in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021 // Comments off

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000.

SUSC stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $26.97. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,096. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.88. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $28.51.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.