Albion Financial Group UT Lowers Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Albion Financial Group UT cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 133,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 33,089 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,223,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,340,000 after purchasing an additional 191,280 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 129.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,017,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,248,000 after acquiring an additional 189,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.04.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.05. 124,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,810,251. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.25%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

