Albion Financial Group UT Invests $329,000 in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 728 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,558,000. Finally, First Growth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $13.36 on Thursday, reaching $383.42. 1,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,134. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.76, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $383.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYC has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.17.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

