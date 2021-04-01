Alain Tremblay Sells 23,000 Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Stock

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Alain Tremblay sold 23,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.74, for a total transaction of C$431,072.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,274,476.40.

Shares of SIS stock opened at C$17.53 on Thursday. Savaria Co. has a 1 year low of C$9.84 and a 1 year high of C$19.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Savaria’s payout ratio is 89.69%.

SIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Savaria from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

