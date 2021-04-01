Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) PT Lowered to $63.00

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AKRO has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $29.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.46. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $93,116.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,284,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,170 shares of company stock worth $541,032. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $908,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 314.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 113,700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 48,782.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 38,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

