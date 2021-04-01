Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

AKRTF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Aker Solutions ASA in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Pareto Securities cut Aker Solutions ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of AKRTF stock remained flat at $$1.66 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41. Aker Solutions ASA has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.80.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through Projects and Services segments. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

