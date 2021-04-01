Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ABNB. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.11.

ABNB opened at $187.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.81. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $446,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $587,000. CRV LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $1,398,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $4,579,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

