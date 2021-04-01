AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

AIBRF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Monday, March 8th.

AIB Group stock remained flat at $$2.60 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,645. AIB Group has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

