Agile Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agile Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 28th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

AGRX opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $182.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,427.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $147,573. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,121,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after buying an additional 17,539 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,568,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 698,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 26,218 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,722,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $595,000. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

