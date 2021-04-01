Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.34

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.34 and traded as high as C$44.59. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$44.38, with a volume of 62,367 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFN. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$827.64 million and a P/E ratio of -13.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$227.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$238.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 3.3499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is presently -31.82%.

About Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

