Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.75.

Shares of AFRM opened at $70.72 on Wednesday. Affirm has a 12 month low of $65.65 and a 12 month high of $146.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.98.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $204.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.23 million.

In related news, major shareholder Founders Fund V. Management, Ll bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $3,675,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $985,281.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

