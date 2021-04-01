Aeternity (AE) Hits Market Cap of $74.13 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded up 39.5% against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $74.13 million and $37.98 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aeternity alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 52.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 379,880,893 coins and its circulating supply is 334,059,950 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.