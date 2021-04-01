Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,799,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313,860 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.82% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

ARPO stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 2.02. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.31.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

