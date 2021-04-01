Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AEG. HSBC downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

AEG opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. Aegon has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter valued at $2,080,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aegon by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 807,080 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aegon during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Aegon by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 141,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 25,072 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Aegon by 1,296.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 855,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 794,633 shares during the period.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

