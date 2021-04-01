Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on AEG. HSBC downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.
AEG opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. Aegon has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77.
About Aegon
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.
