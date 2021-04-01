Aegis Increases Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Price Target to $8.00

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Aegis from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN:SACH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.32. 201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.37. Sachem Capital has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $5.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 48.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Sachem Capital will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SACH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Sachem Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sachem Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sachem Capital by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 58,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

