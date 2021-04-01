AECOM Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 31,618 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 810% compared to the typical volume of 3,474 call options.

NYSE ACM opened at $64.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.03. AECOM has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.33, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

