AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives $55.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACM. Citigroup boosted their price target on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of ACM stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.03. AECOM has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $66.40.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in AECOM by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

