Advisor Partners LLC Sells 85 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Cintas by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC grew its position in Cintas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,043,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter worth approximately $4,830,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $341.31 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $158.89 and a 52-week high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $341.27 and a 200-day moving average of $341.22.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.78.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

