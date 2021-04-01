Advisor Partners LLC Sells 843 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,272,000 after buying an additional 3,891,999 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 572.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,300,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,037 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,182,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,748,000 after purchasing an additional 928,162 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,325,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,057,000 after purchasing an additional 908,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3,435.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 679,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after purchasing an additional 660,273 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,213.20 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.84.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

BAM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.62.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.