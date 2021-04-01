Advisor Partners LLC Sells 673 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RE. AJO LP bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $247.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.36 and its 200-day moving average is $226.61. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $256.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RE. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $316.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.64.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

