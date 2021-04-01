Advisor Partners LLC Sells 159 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,136,000 after acquiring an additional 240,047 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,821,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,875,113,000 after purchasing an additional 131,077 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,714,000 after purchasing an additional 124,340 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ResMed by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,275,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $483,783,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,002,000 after purchasing an additional 220,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.71.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $546,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,001,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $305,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,519 shares of company stock worth $3,310,552 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock opened at $194.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.14 and its 200 day moving average is $197.70. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $138.16 and a one year high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

