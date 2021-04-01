Advisor Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SBA Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,223,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,162,000 after purchasing an additional 20,781 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,183,000 after buying an additional 25,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,456,000 after buying an additional 227,280 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 570,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,975,000 after buying an additional 10,807 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 526,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,537,000 after buying an additional 128,963 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBAC opened at $277.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,850.21 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $328.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.61.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.93.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.