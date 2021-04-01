Advisor Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,619 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,684 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $77.65 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $43.97 and a 12 month high of $92.85. The stock has a market cap of $96.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.63.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.63%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

