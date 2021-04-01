Advisor Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $1,274,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in D.R. Horton by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 63,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $17,894,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $4,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DHI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.95.

Shares of DHI opened at $89.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $91.05.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $37,222.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,385. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

