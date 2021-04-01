Advisor Partners LLC Grows Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after acquiring an additional 146,050 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $14,328,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Honda Motor by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 25,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Honda Motor by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE HMC opened at $30.20 on Thursday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.54.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.27 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.