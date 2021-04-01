Advisor Partners LLC Buys 595 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,271 shares of company stock worth $16,921,571 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $142.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stephens increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

