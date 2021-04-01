Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of ADV stock opened at $11.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12. Advantage Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $13.92.

In other Advantage Solutions news, CFO Dean Kaye purchased 2,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.56 per share, for a total transaction of $29,847.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,722.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jill L. Griffin purchased 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,892.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 129,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,642.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 98,585 shares of company stock worth $1,083,544 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc in March 2016.

