Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,791 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 4.0% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $842,238,000 after acquiring an additional 398,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $486,862,000 after acquiring an additional 179,916 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,962 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,033,000 after acquiring an additional 997,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,454,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,797,000 after acquiring an additional 686,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.39.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD traded up $2.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,590,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,946,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.63. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.70 and a twelve month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

