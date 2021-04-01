ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives $16.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADTN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.07. 1,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,786. The firm has a market cap of $825.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.06 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $19.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $130.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,600.00%.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

