Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,389 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.2% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $32,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $9.53 on Thursday, hitting $484.90. 59,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,958. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.71 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $462.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.25. The stock has a market cap of $232.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.68.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total transaction of $1,014,976.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

