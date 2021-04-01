adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $344.27

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $344.27 and traded as low as $299.38. adidas shares last traded at $315.62, with a volume of 474 shares traded.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $344.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.53.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

