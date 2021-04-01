Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $165.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $70.55 and a twelve month high of $169.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.03 and its 200 day moving average is $115.42.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 6.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AYI shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.77.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.