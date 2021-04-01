ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Down 7.6%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s stock price fell 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $76.90 and last traded at $77.03. 107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 358,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.58 and a beta of 0.89.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $45.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tracy Liu sold 2,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $4,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,968,149.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,428 shares of company stock worth $10,498,261. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 31.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

