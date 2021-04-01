ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ACMR. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACM Research has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $80.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 120.58 and a beta of 0.89. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $25.66 and a 52 week high of $144.81.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.90 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $936,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,862.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,428 shares of company stock worth $10,498,261. 46.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ACM Research by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in ACM Research by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in ACM Research by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in ACM Research by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ACM Research by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

