Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Kansas City Southern worth $9,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 27.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth about $1,873,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 0.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 62.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,747,000 after buying an additional 66,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $264.18. 10,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,478. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.24. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $115.90 and a 52-week high of $264.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $693.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KSU shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.