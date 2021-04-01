Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,121 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 32,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 18.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,014,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,638,000 after acquiring an additional 160,126 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.35.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,419 shares of company stock worth $8,692,378. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $4.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,708,871. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.50 and its 200 day moving average is $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $95.75. The company has a market cap of $103.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

