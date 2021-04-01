Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $24.27, but opened at $25.00. Academy Sports and Outdoors shares last traded at $25.03, with a volume of 7,618 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,947,059 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $247,184,650.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,282 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $88,937.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,726.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,129,016 shares of company stock worth $250,919,052 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $1,276,705,000. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,278,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,114,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,904,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,250,000.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

