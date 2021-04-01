AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) Market Cap Achieves $21.57 Million

AC Milan Fan Token (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. One AC Milan Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $10.78 or 0.00018279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AC Milan Fan Token has a market capitalization of $21.57 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of AC Milan Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AC Milan Fan Token has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,990.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,959.39 or 0.03321555 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $200.91 or 0.00340575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.88 or 0.00923690 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.58 or 0.00426471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $218.24 or 0.00369962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.14 or 0.00273162 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00023469 BTC.

AC Milan Fan Token Coin Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. AC Milan Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,157 coins. AC Milan Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling AC Milan Fan Token

