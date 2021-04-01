AbCellera Biologics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,564 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,260% compared to the average daily volume of 409 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $33.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.77. AbCellera Biologics has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.17). On average, analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABCL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $706,000.

