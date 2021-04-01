AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Down 6.9%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s stock price was down 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.54 and last traded at $31.61. Approximately 58,147 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,020,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.96.
Several equities analysts recently commented on ABCL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.77.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $706,000.
AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCL)
There is no company description available for Abcellera Biologics Inc
