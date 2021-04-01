AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Down 6.9%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s stock price was down 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.54 and last traded at $31.61. Approximately 58,147 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,020,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.96.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABCL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.77.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $706,000.

