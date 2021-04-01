AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 61.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AbCellera Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $71.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.77.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.17). Analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCL. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $14,102,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $165,189,000.

