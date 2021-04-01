AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its price target upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist increased their price target on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NYSE:AIR opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -69.42 and a beta of 1.84.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AAR will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 7,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $338,500.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,155.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $102,681.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at $797,260.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,855,148 over the last ninety days. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in AAR by 18.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in AAR by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

