9,316 Shares in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 17.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,553,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,034,000 after acquiring an additional 125,665 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 240,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after acquiring an additional 48,827 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Altier sold 4,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $301,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,271 shares of company stock worth $27,042,052 in the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phreesia stock opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $81.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.83 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.89.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PHR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

