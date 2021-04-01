$91.47 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to post $91.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.80 million and the lowest is $89.00 million. Eagle Bancorp reported sales of $85.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year sales of $358.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $349.20 million to $367.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $362.10 million, with estimates ranging from $351.65 million to $376.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.41 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EGBN shares. G.Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eagle Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $15,767,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,242.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 178,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 165,346 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 128,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,756,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,436,000 after acquiring an additional 121,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,703,000 after acquiring an additional 91,375 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $57.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.23.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

