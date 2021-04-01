908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.32 EPS

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.32), Fidelity Earnings reports.

MASS stock traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.50. The company had a trading volume of 357,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,772. 908 Devices has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $79.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.43.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company develops its products using mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) technology, an analytical technique for molecular analysis. It offers handheld and desktop Mass Spec devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

