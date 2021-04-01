888 (LON:888) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

888 (LON:888) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on 888. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 323.33 ($4.22).

Get 888 alerts:

Shares of LON:888 opened at GBX 395 ($5.16) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 328.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 284.90. The stock has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 131.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. 888 has a one year low of GBX 108.45 ($1.42) and a one year high of GBX 408.50 ($5.34).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.