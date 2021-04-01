$78.01 Million in Sales Expected for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will report $78.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.90 million. Inogen reported sales of $88.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $330.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $326.50 million to $333.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $363.82 million, with estimates ranging from $358.24 million to $373.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%.

INGN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $52.79. The company had a trading volume of 148,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,321. Inogen has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $56.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -592.82 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.80.

In related news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $397,258.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,990.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $802,465.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,112.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,924,474 in the last ninety days. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

