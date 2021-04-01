$77.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to post $77.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.91 billion and the lowest is $74.72 billion. Apple reported sales of $58.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year sales of $336.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $331.62 billion to $341.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $350.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $339.49 billion to $358.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.15. 116,310,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,254,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.09. Apple has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

